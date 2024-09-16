Have Your Say On Suicide Prevention

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Today, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to reflect on New Zealand’s confronting suicide statistics, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy – a tragedy that affects far too many of our families and communities in New Zealand. We must do better as a country to address this,” Mr Doocey says.

“I am particularly concerned at the increasing levels of distress among our young people, and New Zealand’s youth suicide rate remains unacceptably high. While we have made some progress in strengthening our suicide prevention and postvention system, there are still gaps that need addressing.

“While I was speaking in Parliament this morning at an event to mark World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day, surrounded by many people who are making a difference for families and communities across New Zealand, I launched consultation for the Government’s draft Suicide Prevention Action Plan 2025-2029.

“The current action plan is coming to an end later this year, it is now appropriate to refresh the focus of New Zealand’s suicide prevention efforts to best meet the current challenges.

“This draft action plan responds to feedback shared with us by the communities, families and people affected.

“The actions in the draft plan reflect the Government’s Mental Health priorities to improve access to suicide prevention and postventionsupport, grow a workforce able to support those at risk of or impacted by suicide, strengthen our focus on prevention and early intervention across the range of factors that can influence suicide and improve effectiveness of support through improved research and data collection.

“The small set of focused actions – with clear milestones and lead agencies – will help ensure we can hold agencies to account for delivery.

“I look forward to hearing from people affected by suicide and those working to support them. Your feedback is crucial to ensure we have a strong approach to preventing suicide over the next five years.

“Achieving our overarching vision of a future where there is no suicide in New Zealand will not happen overnight, but I am confident this next action plan will move us closer to our overarching goal.”

