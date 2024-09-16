Māori Education Advisory Group Established

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The Education Minister has established a Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group made up of experienced practitioners to help improve outcomes for Māori learners.

“This group will provide independent advice on all matters related to Māori education in both English medium and Māori medium settings. It will focus on the most impactful ways we can lift achievement for Māori learners and close the equity gap that has persisted for too long in our education system,” Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Members are respected leaders and innovators in Māori education who bring commitment, skills and experience in the sector. I look forward to working with them.”

The MAG will be chaired by Dr Wayne Ngata MNZM and report directly to the Education Minister over a two-year term starting in September 2024.

“While some Māori students achieve excellent results, on average Māori experience worse outcomes than other learners on every major metric that we currently measure. This needs to change.

“I will work with the MAG to develop a Māori Education Action Plan which will be framed by my six education priorities and draw on the existing Ka Hikitia - Ka Hāpaitia and Tau Mai Te Reo strategies. This will require specialist knowledge and experience to make the most difference for Māori learners. I am also committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of Kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities.

“I have high aspirations for the achievement of our Māori learners and want to strengthen the role whānau play in education of their Tamariki. This is another step forward in delivering a world-leading education system so every child can reach their full potential,” Ms Stanford says.

Notes:

Members of the Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group include:

Dr Wayne Ngata MNZM – Māori Education MAG Chair (Te Aitanga a Hauiti, Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Porou) is a strong advocate for the revitalisation of mātauranga Māori and te reo Māori, bringing extensive experience in academic, management and governance roles.

Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia) has significant experience in leadership roles across the education sector and currently serves as Chair of the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group (part of the Iwi Chairs Forum), and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua in Whakatū | Nelson.

Dame Georgina Kingi DNZM QSO (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi Tai) has been principal of St Joseph's Māori Girls' College since 1987, where she upholds high standards and excellence in providing quality education to Māori girls.

Will Workman (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa) specialises in Māori social and economic policy advice and is a seasoned public policy practitioner with extensive experience in senior executive roles across the public service.

