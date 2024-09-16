Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Strong Uptake For Cervical Screening Self-test

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti
Minister of Health
Hon Casey Costello
Associate Minister of Health

More than 80 per cent of New Zealand women being tested have opted for a world-leading self-test for cervical screening since it became available a year ago.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti and Associate Minister Casey Costello, in her responsibility for Women’s Health, say it’s fantastic to have such a strong uptake for the self-test.

“The self-test is a quick, simple swab which women can do themselves if they choose,” says Dr Reti.

“It detects HPV, which causes over 95 per cent of cervical cancers. Since September 2023, more than 380,000 women have had their screening check. Of those, 80.8 per cent have had self-tests recorded.

“Because September is Cervical Screening Awareness Month, it’s particularly encouraging for me to hear how widely our health system is now supporting this valuable test.”

Casey Costello says the easy-to-use nature of the test is adding to its reach.

“The new option means screening now also appeals to new groups who may never have been screened, and can motivate those who haven’t been screened in a very long time to want to take it,” says Casey Costello.

“I hope more women take up the opportunity to get testing done this month if they’re due, or overdue, for a cervical check.

“I’m particularly encouraged by figures showing that among previously un- and under-screened women, 86 to 87 per cent of those chose to have it using the self-test.

“We’ve heard from up and down the country that women who have carried out their screen with the self-test have found it really easy, quick and that’s left them feeling happy.

“One year into the programme, that response, and the early data, is encouraging,” Casey Costello says.

 

Notes: 

The National Cervical Screening Programme is regularly monitoring progress of the roll-out. Data over a 12-to-18-month period after rollout will be required before it can be fully assessed. 

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 