Strong Uptake For Cervical Screening Self-test

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

More than 80 per cent of New Zealand women being tested have opted for a world-leading self-test for cervical screening since it became available a year ago.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti and Associate Minister Casey Costello, in her responsibility for Women’s Health, say it’s fantastic to have such a strong uptake for the self-test.

“The self-test is a quick, simple swab which women can do themselves if they choose,” says Dr Reti.

“It detects HPV, which causes over 95 per cent of cervical cancers. Since September 2023, more than 380,000 women have had their screening check. Of those, 80.8 per cent have had self-tests recorded.

“Because September is Cervical Screening Awareness Month, it’s particularly encouraging for me to hear how widely our health system is now supporting this valuable test.”

Casey Costello says the easy-to-use nature of the test is adding to its reach.

“The new option means screening now also appeals to new groups who may never have been screened, and can motivate those who haven’t been screened in a very long time to want to take it,” says Casey Costello.

“I hope more women take up the opportunity to get testing done this month if they’re due, or overdue, for a cervical check.

“I’m particularly encouraged by figures showing that among previously un- and under-screened women, 86 to 87 per cent of those chose to have it using the self-test.

“We’ve heard from up and down the country that women who have carried out their screen with the self-test have found it really easy, quick and that’s left them feeling happy.

“One year into the programme, that response, and the early data, is encouraging,” Casey Costello says.

Notes:

The National Cervical Screening Programme is regularly monitoring progress of the roll-out. Data over a 12-to-18-month period after rollout will be required before it can be fully assessed.

The best way to protect against cervical cancer is by having HPV immunisation and regular cervical screening.

HPV immunisation is free for those aged 9 to 26.

Cervical screening is recommended for those aged 25 to 69.

www.info.health.nz/keeping-healthy/cancer-screening/cervical-screening

