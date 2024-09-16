Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Closure Of Winstone Pulp A Loss To The Ruapehu Community

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

“I am gutted to hear of the closure of Winstone Pulp International's Tangiwai Sawmill and Karioi Pulpmill this afternoon. They're our region’s largest employers and cornerstones of our local economy and community. For many years Winstone Pulp has contributed to the fabric of our wonderful Ruapehu communities by providing jobs, services and community support, says Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne.

“Today’s news is the situation we have all been fighting hard to avoid. Since the first announcement was made by Winstone Pulp three weeks ago I have met with and heard from many workers, community leaders and families affected. I understand how painful and personal this situation is for everyone involved. This is a loss that will be felt deeply by many for a long time to come.

“Our rural communities, particularly those in the mighty Rangitīkei, have such a special place in my heart. They embody a camaraderie and spirit that is unique, and in times of challenge we are well known for coming together to support one another. As we face this difficult moment and look to a future, we must stay united.

“Together we are stronger, and together we will find new ways to protect what we value most—our people, our livelihoods and our way of life. I will continue to fight for our communities, and I will continue to make sure your voices are heard,” Ms Redmayne said.

