Govt Takes Action On Mpox Response, Widens Access To Vaccine

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

The Government is taking immediate action on a number of steps around New Zealand’s response to mpox, including improving access to vaccine availability so people who need it can do so more easily, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister David Seymour announced today.

“Mpox is obviously a global public health concern at present, and while the overall risk in New Zealand remains low, it’s important our country is responding appropriately and has monitoring and resourcing in place,” Dr Reti says.

“Today, we’re announcing that the mpox vaccine Jynneos has been given provisional approval by Medsafe.

“Jynneos has been used in New Zealand since 2023 to prevent mpox for those at greatest risk, under a specific provision in the Medicines Act.”

“Medsafe’s provisional approval will mean it will provide greater access opportunities for those who need it,” says Mr Seymour.

“This decision means New Zealand joins countries which have approved the use of the vaccine. In Australia the use of the vaccine has been allowed under an exemption provision in their medicine regulatory legislation.

“Medsafe says the provisional approval, based on the information provided by Health New Zealand, means the vaccine meets acceptable standards for efficacy, quality and safety when used for groups at risk of mpox.”

“Medsafe and Health New Zealand have been working closely on the vaccine approval process. Health New Zealand has acted as an intermediary for the company to get this over the line,” says Dr Reti.

“I am informed we now have two confirmed cases of mpox with likely links to the Winter Pride Festival. Investigations are continuing which may result in other cases – but the overall risk of mpox to New Zealand remains low.

“Health NZ is reporting to me daily, and an Incident Management Team has been stood up at national level to coordinate the public health response. Management and support of cases, treatment and other operational activities continues to be managed at regional level.

“I am informed by health officials that the focus of the response at this stage is on minimising the spread of mpox through preventative treatment measures and proactive communications.

“Agencies are also encouraging people to seek the support of sexual health clinics and healthcare professionals, and to refrain from sexual activity if they have symptoms.

“I’m pleased our health agencies are working together to respond appropriately to mpox,” Dr Reti says.

An important next step is for the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group to promptly review which groups are at greatest risk and most likely to benefit from the vaccine now that the provisional approval is in place.

Notes:

Mpox is a rare infection and the risk of it spreading widely in New Zealand remains low.

Globally, mpox has mostly affected the following groups, who are at greatest risk of contacting it:

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM)

People who have sex with MSM — this may include people of any gender or sexual identity, whether they are transgender or cisgender, and non-binary people. We also know there is higher risk for those with multiple anonymous sexual partners.

Others who are at risk include those who are at occupational risk of exposure, including healthcare workers who are travelling to provide relief to areas where there are outbreaks of mpox.

People at greater risk of mpox can book a consultation with a health professional at a sexual health service to discuss prevention options, including vaccination.

More information about mpox symptoms, testing and treatment can be found on the Health NZ website: https://info.health.nz/conditions-treatments/infectious-diseases/mpox

