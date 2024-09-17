New Appointments To The EPA Board

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has announced a major refresh of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) board with four new appointments and one reappointment.

The new board members are Barry O’Neil, Jennifer Scoular, Alison Stewart and Nancy Tuaine, who have been appointed for a three-year term ending in August 2027.

“I would like to welcome the new members joining the EPA board. They bring a wealth of experience in the horticultural and agricultural science fields, as well as sound governance experience,” Ms Simmonds says.

Paul Connell, who has served as a board member since August 2021, has been reappointed as both a board member and as acting interim chair, following chair Colin Dawson’s term ending.

“I want to thank Paul for his continued service. His extensive industry experience and strong commercial insight are invaluable to the EPA board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“I intend to make one further appointment later in the month.”

The EPA is New Zealand’s national environmental regulator, playing a vital role across the entire economy.

“It’s critical to have timely decision making for the agriculture and horticulture sector, alongside ensuring positive environmental outcomes. EPA decisions impact the daily lives of all New Zealanders,” Ms Simmonds says.

From overseeing the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme to ensuring the safety of chemicals used in a range of industries across the country, the EPA fosters confidence in investing in New Zealand.

"I would like to thank the outgoing Board members, including past chairman, Colin Dawson, and board members, Tīpene Wilson, Andrea Byrom and Heather Simpson. I would especially like to acknowledge the various contributions Tīpene Wilson has made over the past 20 years.

“I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms,” Ms Simmonds says.

