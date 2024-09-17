Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Minister Commends Police For Gang Operation

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

Police Minister Mark Mitchell congratulates Police for the outstanding result of their most recent operation, targeting the Comancheros.

“That Police have been able to round up the majority of the Comancheros leadership, and many of their patched members and prospects, shows not only the capability of Police, but also how serious this government is about taking down gangs,” says Mr Mitchell.

“More than 130 charges against more than 40 gang members is a fantastic outcome and I am delighted for those Police officers who have worked so hard to get this result.

“These gangs have used their shiny brand to recruit, while inflicting misery on entire communities, through selling drugs and using violence to intimidate, and using the proceeds to support lavish lifestyles.

“As a Coalition Government, we’re backing our Police with additional powers, and resources to disrupt and police gangs as organised crime groups who plague our communities. This has enabled the establishment of a national gang unit to identify, target, and catch priority offenders to put a stop to the misery they cause in our communities.

“There is no doubt that this disruption will have a positive impact across the country, while sending a clear message to other gangs that there is no tolerance for their illegal activities, and with the backing of the Coalition Government, Police are coming after them.

