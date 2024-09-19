Government Proposing Changes To Jury Trials

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Government is seeking the public’s feedback on two major changes to jury trials in order to improve court timeliness, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“The first proposal would increase the offence threshold at which a defendant can decide to have their case heard by a jury.

“The second is to allow more time for when a defendant must decide whether they want their trial before a jury, or before a judge sitting alone.

“This Government is committed to reducing delays in the courts, so people can access timely and fair justice, and move on with their lives.

“One of the biggest drivers of delays in our courts, particularly the District Court, is jury trials.

“Between 2018 and 2023 jury trials increased from around 2,000 active cases to around 3,400, while the average duration for a case increased from 349 days to 498 days.

“Currently, defendants have the right to choose a jury trial when they are charged with a criminal offence that carries a maximum penalty of two years or more in prison. I’m considering whether the threshold is set at the right place.

“Some defendants are also electing jury trials by default because it is easier to change their mind later in the process, but may not necessarily be the best option for their case.

“We need to seriously consider these changes as if enacted, all those involved in trials will not have to wait as long for cases to be resolved, allowing them to move on with their lives sooner.”

The discussion document seeking feedback on the proposals is on the Ministry of Justice website.The consultation period closes on 11 October 2024.

