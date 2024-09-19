Consultation Begins On Significant Updates To The Biosecurity System

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

Proposals to strengthen the country’s vital biosecurity system, including higher fines for passengers bringing in undeclared high-risk goods, greater flexibility around importing requirements, and fairer cost sharing for biosecurity responses have been released today for public consultation.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says “The future is about resilience and the 30-year-old Biosecurity Act needs an update. A number of potential amendments are proposed to ensure it remains resilient and fit for the future.

“The proposals are designed to strengthen the country’s vital biosecurity system. Some of the suggestions in the discussion document include higher fines for passengers who are bringing in undeclared high-risk goods, greater flexibility around importing requirements, and fairer cost sharing for biosecurity responses.

“Our relative freedom from pests and diseases is a big part of our competitive advantage and underpins our world-leading $53 billion food and fibre export industry.

“The Act is the legislative framework for the system that enables us to manage biosecurity risk and protect the economy and environment from harmful incursions. This is important work, and we need input from primary industries, mana whenua, local authorities and the wider public to ensure we’ve got it right.

“Before any changes to the Act are progressed, all New Zealanders are invited to have their say during the consultation period which runs to 29 November 2024,” Minister Hoggard says.

MPI is leading the policy programme to amend the Act. Consultation material, including seven discussion documents setting out policy proposals for change are on its website at: Consultations | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz).

Feedback provided through this process will be considered in the development of policy advice to support any future amendment bill.

