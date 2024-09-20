Kitmap To Improve Access To Science Infrastructure

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today announced an online platform to optimise the use of New Zealand’s science and technology research infrastructure and to link the public and private sector.

“This country is home to world-class science, technology, and engineering expertise. Kitmap is set to empower Kiwi innovators, businesses, and entrepreneurs to get access to high-end R&D infrastructure and expertise,” Ms Collins says.

“It is a public access tool that enables anyone to locate state-of-the-art science equipment, infrastructure and resources, build new, and strengthen existing relationships, and gain insights into existing science capabilities in public research organisations.”

The database includes equipment and facilities owned by Crown Research Institutes (CRIs), the National eScience Infrastructure, and Callaghan Innovation.

“Kitmap currently hosts more than 260 R&D infrastructure, and specialised equipment items and facilities. These include advanced facilities such as clean rooms, certified testing, pilot and manufacturing infrastructure, and specialised capabilities. Scientists from across New Zealand will now be able to locate and access this equipment, enabling further innovation.”

As Kitmap progresses it will include equipment and facilities from all CRIs, as well as universities and private organisations where applicable – serving as a one stop shop for New Zealand science infrastructure.

“This tool will serve as a link between the public and private sector; giving businesses access to high-end tech will push innovation while also generating crucial revenue for the public sector which, will in turn grow the economy,” Ms Collins says.

More info on Kitmap can be found here: https://www.kitmap.govt.nz/

