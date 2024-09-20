Statement From Green Party Following Court Ruling

“We welcome the High Court’s ruling that our decision to pursue an independent investigation into the actions of Darleen Tana, and ultimately request her resignation as a Member of Parliament, were well within the bounds of our Party constitution,” says Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“As we have just received today’s judgment, we will take the appropriate time to take advice and consider next steps. We will have more to say in due course.”

