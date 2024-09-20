Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Statement From Green Party Following Court Ruling

Friday, 20 September 2024, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Green Party

“We welcome the High Court’s ruling that our decision to pursue an independent investigation into the actions of Darleen Tana, and ultimately request her resignation as a Member of Parliament, were well within the bounds of our Party constitution,” says Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“As we have just received today’s judgment, we will take the appropriate time to take advice and consider next steps. We will have more to say in due course.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 