New Details Of Phillip Mehrtens’ First Hours Of Freedom

Sunday, 22 September 2024, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is able to share new details following the release of New Zealander Phillip Mehrtens in Papua, Indonesia.

Mr Peters says with Mr Mehrtens safely back with family members in Jakarta, he is now able to provide more information relating to the New Zealander’s movements since his release after over a year-and-a-half in captivity.

“Mr Mehrtens' release involved a wide range of people and organisations, and the New Zealand Government wishes to acknowledge the Papuan community figures, who with the help of the Indonesian Government, assisted in ensuring Phillip’s safe release.

“We are also thankful to the Indonesian authorities in Timika for looking after Phillip yesterday. They enabled him to call his family and did all they could to ensure his comfort with food and water, a shower and a change of clothes.

“Yesterday evening the Indonesian authorities flew Mr Mehrtens to Halim Airforce base in Jakarta, where he was met off the plane by New Zealand’s Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett.

“Mr Mehrtens had a private reunion with his immediate family last night. After 600 days he also got to spend his first night sleeping in a bed.

“He has this morning been checked by an Australian Embassy doctor and is in remarkably good shape given his long and arduous ordeal.

“Mr Mehrtens will now need time and space to adjust to life after captivity, so we ask you all to please respect his and his family’s privacy,” Mr Peters says.

