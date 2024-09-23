Abolish Human Rights Commission, Fund Real Justice

"Abolishing the Human Rights Commission could free up desperately needed resources to resolve real human rights breaches", says ACT's Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson.

“The Human Rights Review Tribunal is overwhelmed and under-resourced, with cases taking years to resolve.

“The good news is there’s a bloated budget over at the Human Rights Commission just waiting to be reprioritised for something useful.

“While the Human Rights Review Tribunal actually defends against breaches of rights, the Human Rights Commission is a left-wing activist group more interested in pushing political agendas than addressing real human rights issues.

“It’s time to shut it down and use those resources to better support the human rights of New Zealanders.

"While the Commission burns through taxpayer money promoting co-governance and ‘hate speech’ laws, the Tribunal can’t provide justice for New Zealanders who truly need it.

“Instead of wasting taxpayer dollars on ideological projects, we could redirect funding to the Tribunal, where real people are seeking justice.

"Abolishing the Commission and properly funding the Human Rights Review Tribunal would result in fewer delays, better access to justice, and less taxpayer-funded nonsense."

