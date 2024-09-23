Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Abolish Human Rights Commission, Fund Real Justice

Monday, 23 September 2024, 2:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"Abolishing the Human Rights Commission could free up desperately needed resources to resolve real human rights breaches", says ACT's Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson.

“The Human Rights Review Tribunal is overwhelmed and under-resourced, with cases taking years to resolve.

“The good news is there’s a bloated budget over at the Human Rights Commission just waiting to be reprioritised for something useful.

“While the Human Rights Review Tribunal actually defends against breaches of rights, the Human Rights Commission is a left-wing activist group more interested in pushing political agendas than addressing real human rights issues.

“It’s time to shut it down and use those resources to better support the human rights of New Zealanders.

"While the Commission burns through taxpayer money promoting co-governance and ‘hate speech’ laws, the Tribunal can’t provide justice for New Zealanders who truly need it.

“Instead of wasting taxpayer dollars on ideological projects, we could redirect funding to the Tribunal, where real people are seeking justice.

"Abolishing the Commission and properly funding the Human Rights Review Tribunal would result in fewer delays, better access to justice, and less taxpayer-funded nonsense."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 