Racing Integrity Board Appointments

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced one new member and the reappointment of two existing members to the Racing Integrity Board.

David Howman is appointed to the Board for a three-year term, joining existing members Dr Patricia Pearce and Brent Williams who are reappointed for a second term. Mr Howman fills the vacancy left by Penny Mudford, whose term expired earlier this year.

Mr Peters welcomes the appointments and says the Board has an important role to play for the racing industry. The Board was established during his previous term as Racing Minister under the Racing Industry Act 2020.

“The Racing Integrity Board is charged with promoting and ensuring high standards of animal welfare, integrity and professionalism by those in the racing industry.

“New Zealanders expect racing is safe for the animals involved and fair to the punters, and the Board has an important role in delivering on those expectations.

“Mr Howman is a renowned sport integrity expert with extensive experience in senior roles at a global level and is a valuable addition.

“We also acknowledge departing Board member Penny Mudford for her commitment and contribution. Her governance expertise and mediation experience has been greatly appreciated,” says Mr Peters.

Mr Howman joins Board members Dr Patricia Pearce, Aaron Lloyd and Brent Williams, alongside Chairperson Neville Harris. Mr Howman’s term commences on 30 September 2024 and expire on 29 September 2027.

David Howman biography:

David Howman was the Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency from 2003 to 2016. He is a Barrister with numerous legal qualifications, having most recently gained a Doctor of Laws in 2016. He has also held the role of Adjunct Professor at the Auckland University of Technology since 2018.

© Scoop Media

