Flexible By Default – The Grand Illusion Is Over

Monday, 23 September 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT welcomes the public service having the same work from home expectations as the rest of New Zealand, having led the charge questioning the Government from Opposition,” says ACT Leader David Seymour

“We asked about working from home but our questions went unanswered, why? Because the public service didn’t know where their staff were. ‘The policy is “flexible by default,”’ we were told.

“Nothing captures Labour’s legacy like dead Wellington streets, a ballooning public service, and declining public service results all at the same time. The problem was no public servants going to work.

“Not only is ACT thrilled public servants need to be at work unless there’s explicit agreement to work from home, we say the Government should go even further. ACT aims for the public service to work when they’re in the office, with productivity growth across the board.”

