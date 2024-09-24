Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greenpeace Thugs Harass Productive Kiwis

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 12:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Greenpeace protestors who have locked themselves in the Wellington offices of Straterra are nothing more than thugs harassing productive Kiwis who just want to build a wealthier country”, says ACT’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Simon Court.

Greenpeace protestors have occupied the Wellington offices of the mining group Straterra. Three protestors have locked themselves inside the building, and two more have climbed onto an awning at the front of the building.

“Not content with holding up renewable energy projects in court, Greenpeace have moved on to harassing the people representing one of our critical industries.

“Greenpeace opposes mining anywhere and everywhere in New Zealand. Their anti-mining position is actually anti-progress and anti-humanity.

“New Zealanders who wonder how they’re going get ahead in life and are considering mining as a career have only one option: move to Australia. New Zealanders need better jobs and higher incomes and that is what mining offers.

“Greenpeace activists should consider doing something constructive with their lives instead of harassing productive New Zealanders who just want to get ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 