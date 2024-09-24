Tougher Sentences To Improve Transport Safety

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Government is introducing a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers as part of its plan to restore law and order, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Transport Minister Simeon Brown have today announced.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in abuse and attacks on public transport workers. We want to send a strong message that any attacks on bus drivers, taxi drivers, and anyone working on a public transport train or ferry will not be tolerated,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Building on the Government’s sentencing reforms package, this change will help ensure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029 and reducing serious repeat youth offending by 15 percent.”

“All those working on public transport deserve to feel safe while delivering an important service to their communities. These hardworking New Zealanders often work alone with little to separate them from their passengers,” Mr Brown says.

“Our Government is responding to these terrible incidents by introducing tougher consequences for those who engage in this cowardly behaviour.”

The Government is investing $15 million through Budget 2024 to deliver practical improvements to bus driver safety and working environments.

“Attacks on bus drivers and passengers have become far too common as New Zealand has faced an unprecedented crime wave. Industry has been calling for better, safer work environments for bus drivers, and our Government is delivering.

“Local authorities will soon be able to apply for funding for safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring. Funding will also be made available to provide better restroom and break facilities for drivers.

“It is important we have the bus drivers required to deliver efficient and reliable public transport services so Kiwis can get to where they want to go, quickly and safely. These practical improvements are critical to improving working conditions so we can recruit and retain drivers,” Mr Brown says.

The Government is working with the public transport sector to develop new national guidance on managing passenger safety.

“Following a horrific attack on a young student travelling on a bus in July, I asked officials to look at what can be done to ensure greater safeguards for passengers and drivers on buses while the Government continues to restore law and order.

“Each bus operator is currently responsible for setting its own procedures for responding to attacks or altercations onboard. As a result, inconsistent processes are plaguing the system within the same city, let alone across the country, ultimately putting passengers and hardworking bus drivers at risk.

“Our Government is working with the sector to develop new national guidance on managing passenger safety and responding to incidents to ensure greater consistency and to improve bus safety,” Mr Brown says.

