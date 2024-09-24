Gun Lobby Bill Removes Regulation At Ranges

Gun lobbyist Nicole McKee and her conflict of interest has struck again, this time removing safety regulations from shooting clubs and ranges in New Zealand.

“The lessons of New Zealand’s worst terror attack have been forgotten as the Government tries to wind back the gun control laws put in place after the attack on worshippers in Christchurch mosques in 2019,” Labour firearms spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“The Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges and Other Matters) Amendment Bill creates multiple loopholes for gang members and extremists - like the Christchurch terrorist - to exploit. Minister Nicole McKee talks about being a safety expert but is removing safety requirements from shooting clubs and ranges.

“Ammunition is a form of currency among criminals and this bill could increase the supply of ammunition and allow unsupervised shooting at ranges by people without licenses. The Minister needs to be clear about what checks and balances are in place to prevent this.

“The changes also create a frightening precedent for landowners who might find ‘pop-up’ rifle shooting ranges over their back fence. The bill risks the ability of the Police or the firearms regulator to enforce any safety oversight or even inspect the facilities. The Wild West is coming to a backyard near you.

“The cherry on top for Nicole McKee and the gun lobby is the power grab under the section titled ‘other matters’ which removes powers currently held by Police.

“Her justification for the bill seems to be that the previous changes went too far, and that some shooting clubs or ranges are at risk of closing. However, her Cabinet paper provides no evidence of this risk,” Ginny Andersen said.

