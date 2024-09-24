Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament Bill Passes First Reading

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop
Leader of the House

The Parliament Bill has passed its first reading this afternoon, Leader of the House Chris Bishop says.

“Today Parliament has taken an important step towards modernising the legislation that supports its operations.

“The Parliament Bill will consolidate and modernise the four Acts comprising Parliament’s statutory framework: the Clerk of the House of Representatives Act 1988, the Parliamentary Service Act 2000, the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Services) Act 2013, and the Parliamentary Privilege Act 2014.

Other important changes in the Bill include:

  • Updating the functions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to clarify when the functions and duties of the Speaker are carried out by the Deputy;
  • Modernising the statutory functions of the Clerk of the House;
  • Providing Parliamentary Security Officers with statutory powers similar to those of court security officers, and
  • Transferring to the Electoral Commission the role of determining whether a petition carries the required number of signatures to trigger a referendum.

“I am pleased to see this Bill receive unanimous support from across the House. When dealing with matters regarding how Parliament is run, we want to ensure a bipartisan, constructive approach. I thank Members for their contributions to this Bill and to the first reading debate today.

“As part of the cross-party collaborative approach to this Bill, it has been agreed that a special select committee will be created with representatives from every parliamentary party to consider it. The Government intends to nominate former Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, to chair this committee.

“The Bill has now been referred to the special select committee for six months and I hope to pass it into law in 2025.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 