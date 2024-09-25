Better Options For Same-Sex Parents

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the Government is delivering better flexibility for same-sex parents in New Zealand by making changes to the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Regulations.

“Parents notifying the birth of their child will soon be able to choose whether they are named as a ‘mother’, ‘father’, or ‘parent’ on the child’s birth certificate. This gives parents greater choice over how they identify and acknowledges same-sex couples,” says Ms van Velden.

“There are many diverse families within New Zealand who will be supported to have their identity reflected on official documents. For example, two mums who may both wish to be listed as ‘mother’ on the birth certificate of their child.”

“This Government believes in freedom of choice for individuals, and I am proud to be delivering this change to give parents greater choice,” says Ms van Velden.

“The Government has agreed to bring the regulations into line with the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Act 2021. The regulations will be passed later this year and will be operational in December 2024.”

This policy will not change the information collected by the Department about who has given birth to the child. It will also not affect current adoption laws for parents who have a child through surrogacy.

