Peer Mental Health Service Launched, Further Support Planned

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says the new peer support service launched in Middlemore’s Emergency Department today is a positive step towards improving mental health outcomes.

“Having someone with lived experience available to support someone in mental distress can make a crucial difference. With the right training and clinical supervision, I am confident that the peer workforce will help with some of the pressures that exist within mental health and addiction services,” Mr Doocey says.

Middlemore is the first of eight hospitals set to trial the new service, with Auckland City, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch all in the planning stages with a further three hospitals to be added over the next two years.

“Today I am also announcing:

Six new Crisis Recovery Cafés will be rolled out around the country over the next two years.

The first Child and Youth Mental Health and Addiction Prevalence Survey ever undertaken in New Zealand.

$6.6 million for Infant Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (ICAMHS) over two years, which will be used for additional frontline FTE.

“I am committed to trialling new and innovative solutions to help address unmet need. Crisis Recovery Cafés are safe, welcoming places where people can go when they need support. It’s an alternative model of care that can prevent people ending up in ED.”

Health New Zealand is working to have the first Crisis Recovery Café in place early to mid-next year and a further five will be rolled out over the next two years once locations are selected and tenders have been completed.

