Clubs And Ranges Bill Passes First Reading

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

Improvements to the way shooting clubs and ranges are regulated are on the way with the Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges and Other Matters) Amendment Bill passing its first reading says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

“The package of reforms in this Bill will enable simple and effective regulation of pistol and non-pistol shooting clubs and ranges, with a focus on public safety.

“Our clubs and ranges provide a safe environment for New Zealanders to learn, practise, and compete. Changes imposed in 2020 went beyond what was necessary to keep the public safe and instead jeopardised the future of some ranges.

“We promised New Zealanders they would be able to have their say on our firearms reforms and with the Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges and Other Matters) Amendment Bill going to select committee, people now have that opportunity.

The Bill will:

maintain the regulatory requirements for pistol clubs and ranges but streamline annual reporting requirements;

simplify the regulatory requirements for non-pistol clubs and ranges by replacing the approval and certification systems with a more effective enrolment system;

require non-pistol clubs to be incorporated only if they sell ammunition, unless all ammunition sold by the club is purchased for, and used, on the day of sale at the club range or event and is not taken off the premises;

support the operation of temporary non-pistol ranges to enable the holding of club events, as long as the Firearms Safety Authority is informed; and

provide certainty about when inspections for compliance can occur and clarify what can be removed when an inspection is conducted, to reduce the burden on operators.

“Firearms reform is a priority for the Government and today’s announcement delivers on a commitment made in the National-ACT coalition agreement.

“I encourage everyone to have their say through the select committee process.”

