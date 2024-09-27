Labour Policies Haunt Rural New Zealand

“Today’s announcement of the proposed closure of the Alliance Smithfield plant in Timaru is a direct and unfortunate consequence of years of neglect by the Labour Government, whose policies devastated rural New Zealand,” says ACT Rural Communities spokesperson Mark Cameron.

While we recognise that natural market forces have played a role in the challenges our farming communities face, it is clear that the sharp decline in stock numbers is a symptom of the previous government's relentless assault on Kiwi farmers.

“The confusion surrounding freshwater regulations, the uncertainty around Significant Natural Areas (SNAs), and the absolute debacle of He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) made it impossible for farmers to thrive. Instead of being supported, they became Wellington’s political punching bag.

“Labour’s rural policies were nothing short of a disaster which left our primary industries in disarray. The closure of the Timaru plant, impacting hundreds of workers and their families, is an all-too-painful reminder of what happens when Rural New Zealand is undermined.

“This government is committed to backing Kiwi farmers. While it is heartening to see confidence slowly returning to the regions, the damage done cannot be reversed overnight. Today’s closure is a harsh reminder that recovery takes time and, for the workers at Timaru, it has unfortunately come too late.

"We must ensure that NZ’s rural industries stop suffering due to political incompetence. ACT will continue to stand up for farmers, advocating for policies that empower rural New Zealand, the country’s economic backbone."

