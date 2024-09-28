Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Greens Stand In Solidarity With Buller Community

Saturday, 28 September 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party stands in solidarity with the Buller community in its silent protest for better healthcare.

“Healthcare is a human right that we cannot afford to see our communities miss out on,” says the Green Party’s Health spokesperson, Hūhana Lyndon.

“Our country has enough to ensure everyone has access to the healthcare they need, whenever they need it, wherever they need it - it comes down to choices. This Government is choosing to underinvest in our health system at the expense of our communities.

“What the Buller community is experiencing is sadly something many communities are having to endure. This is a symptom of the complete and utter disregard this Government has for the health of our people.

“Needing to travel 100km to get to the nearest hospital is something that if left unaddressed will come with fatal consequences.

“Buller deserves better. It’s nothing short of a crisis when staffing shortages at the local hospital, which has barely been open a year, result in it having to be closed for a month.

“What’s more, emergency services are almost non-existent in Buller. The one ambulance in the West Coast region is focused more on transferring patients from Westport to Greymouth. To top it off, as of today, all urgent and after-hours clinics for the entire region will be closing.

“We stand with the Buller community in their call to action and support their demands on the Government.

“The Green Party will continue to fight for a health system that is resourced to cater to the needs of all,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

