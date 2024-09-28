Labour Supports Marches For Better Health

Labour supports Buller and Dunedin communities who are marching today and calling on the Government to act urgently to fix the health crisis.

“Rural communities like those in Buller are bearing the brunt of Government underfunding, and the situation is now a crisis,” said Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall.

“They have had to deal with numerous closures to the emergency department at Buller Hospital, and now Te Whatu Ora and West Coast Health plan to close after hours GP services and move them to telehealth services.

“This will put pressure on emergency departments and ambulance services.

“Earlier this month, I received a petition from Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA) who are asking the Government to urgently address the health crisis in their community.

“Health care workers and residents are both worried about staff shortages, and the increasing demand on the region’s hospitals.

“We support Buller Health Action Group and PVA in their declaration that calls for the Government to take urgent action on the health crisis Buller communities are facing.

“The Government is stalling the build of a new Dunedin hospital, skimping on new facilities at Nelson Hospital and making cuts to budgets that are affecting the frontline,” says Labour associate health spokesperson Tracey McLellan.

“Our regions shouldn’t have to march in the streets to get adequate health care, especially when the Government has chosen to give tax breaks to landlords and the tobacco industry over funding for hospitals.

“The health crisis is evidence of yet another broken promise from this Government, and how it is taking New Zealand backwards,” said Ayesha Verrall.

