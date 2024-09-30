Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Partnership Boosting Vineyard Productivity

Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

The Government is backing a new world-leading programme set to boost vineyard productivity and inject an additional $295 million into New Zealand’s economy by 2045, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today announced.

The Next Generation Viticulture programme will transform traditional vineyard systems, increasing profitability by $22,060 per hectare by 2045 without compromising wine quality.

The Government is co-investing $5.6 million over seven years in partnership with New Zealand Winegrowers Incorporated and several vineyards to drive profitability through innovative canopy management systems.

“This initiative is about ensuring New Zealand’s wine industry remains a global leader in both quality and sustainability. We are providing the sector with the tools to boost productivity and long-term profitability,” Mr McClay says.

Building on success seen in the Kiwifruit and Apple industries, the programme employs a renewed approach to canopy management and growing configurations, enabling vines to intercept more light.

“This programme will increase productivity and ensure the long-term viability of our wine industry, all while maintaining the exceptional quality we are internationally known for,” Mr McClay says.

Seven vineyards, supported by the Bragato Research Institute will trial the programme.

“It’s a great example of how the Government and industry can work together to achieve lasting economic benefits.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 