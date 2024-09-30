Government Partnership Boosting Vineyard Productivity

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Government is backing a new world-leading programme set to boost vineyard productivity and inject an additional $295 million into New Zealand’s economy by 2045, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today announced.

The Next Generation Viticulture programme will transform traditional vineyard systems, increasing profitability by $22,060 per hectare by 2045 without compromising wine quality.

The Government is co-investing $5.6 million over seven years in partnership with New Zealand Winegrowers Incorporated and several vineyards to drive profitability through innovative canopy management systems.

“This initiative is about ensuring New Zealand’s wine industry remains a global leader in both quality and sustainability. We are providing the sector with the tools to boost productivity and long-term profitability,” Mr McClay says.

Building on success seen in the Kiwifruit and Apple industries, the programme employs a renewed approach to canopy management and growing configurations, enabling vines to intercept more light.

“This programme will increase productivity and ensure the long-term viability of our wine industry, all while maintaining the exceptional quality we are internationally known for,” Mr McClay says.

Seven vineyards, supported by the Bragato Research Institute will trial the programme.

“It’s a great example of how the Government and industry can work together to achieve lasting economic benefits.”

