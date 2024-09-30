Four New Laws To Tackle Crime Passed In Q3

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

New Zealanders will be safer as a result of the Government’s crackdown on crime which includes tougher laws for offenders and gangs delivered as part of the Quarter Three (Q3) Action Plan, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“I’m proud to say we have delivered on 39 of the 40 actions in our Q3 Action Plan, which had a particularly strong focus on restoring law and order,” Mr Luxon says.

“Every New Zealander deserves to feel safe in their homes, businesses and communities, but in recent years that feeling has turned to fear for too many.

“That is why our Government promised to restore law and order, and our Q3 plan has driven significant progress toward that with the passing of four new laws that crack down on criminal activity and support offenders to turn their lives around.”

The four new law and order bills passed as part of the Q3 Action Plan are:

Gangs Legislation Amendment Bill – to give Police tough powers to go after gangs by restricting their ability to associate and banning gang patches in public.

Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill – to give Police more power to get guns out of the hands of criminals.

Corrections Amendment Bill – to increase access to effective rehabilitation for prisoners on remand.

Courts (Remote Participation) Amendment Bill – to improve efficiency in the courts and increase access to justice.

“We have also introduced major sentencing reforms that will ensure criminals receive tougher sentences that reflect the harm they cause to their fellow Kiwis,” Mr Luxon says.

“Alongside actions to restore law and order, the Q3 plan also saw progress toward rebuilding the economy and delivering better public services.”

Actions the Government has taken this quarter include:

Passed the Local Water Done Well Bill to replace Three Waters.

Signed the new speed limit rule to reverse blanket speed limit reductions.

Introduced legislation to eliminate barriers to overseas building products being used in New Zealand.

Opened the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund for applications to help reduce New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit.

Released a plan for achieving the Government’s five health targets, including faster cancer treatment and improved immunisation for children.

Released a draft of the new primary schools’ English and Maths curriculum for sector and public consultation.

Introduced the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) system to get kids back into the classroom.

The one action that has only been partially completed is the publication of an updated health workforce plan. The mental health workforce plan has been published, however the Government appointed a Commissioner to replace the board of Health NZ in July and the national health workforce plan will now be considered by Cabinet in quarter four, prior to publication.

“Our Government is getting New Zealand back on track, with clear plans to deliver on the core priorities that Kiwis elected us on – rebuilding the economy, restoring law and order, and delivering better public services.”

Q3 Action Plan Checklist

