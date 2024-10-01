Keytruda, CGMs, And FamilyBoost Welcomed

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

In a triple whammy of good news, 1 October heralds the beginning of the funding of two major health products and a welcome contribution to early childhood fees, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“Keytruda is the first drug to be funded and made available from the $604 million boost we made to Pharmac in June. It will be life-changing for people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer and Hodgkin lymphoma.

“One in three Kiwis suffer cancer in their lifetimes and the ripple effects to friends and families cause heartbreak to thousands of people. Today is a gamechanger in transforming delivery of cancer treatment.

“Also today, Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps will be funded and made available for all people with type one diabetes. This will make a real difference in the lives of around 20,000 people.

“And 1 October means families can claim the new childcare payment FamilyBoost that we announced in the Budget. This gives eligible parents a refund of 25 per cent of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) fees they have already paid, which would be a refund up to a maximum of $75 per week.

“This Government is coming up to 12 months in office and I am proud of our track record. We have a clear plan that is focused on three key promises we made to New Zealanders – to rebuild the economy, restore law and order, and deliver better public services.

“These 1 October changes will make a difference in people’s lives, and that is something to be welcomed.”

