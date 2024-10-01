Rangitīkei Families To Benefit From New FamilyBoost Childcare Payment

This week, families in the Rangitīkei have begun to benefit from the FamilyBoost payment, an initiative aimed at reducing childcare costs for eligible families with young children, says local MP Suze Redmayne.

“Starting today, eligible families can claim up to 25% of their early childhood education (ECE) fees, with a maximum of $975 per household per quarter. This will make a real difference for families who have been struggling with the high cost of living,” Ms Redmayne says.

“FamilyBoost was designed to ease the financial burden of childcare, ensuring more families in the Rangitīkei have access to affordable, high-quality early childhood education. Many parents struggle with these costs, and this initiative will be a game changer for them.”

Families can submit claims for childcare costs incurred every three months by uploading their ECE invoices via myIR, Inland Revenue’s secure online service. From 1 October, families will be able to submit their first claim in myIR for ECE costs invoiced between 1 July – 30 September.

“This is a practical solution that will make a real difference to families in our community. Whether it’s allowing parents stay in the workforce or manage their household budgets better, FamilyBoost will help,” Ms Redmayne says.

“The payment goes directly to families, ensuring they have the support they need to manage their childcare expenses – with many families eligible to receive up to $75 per week.

“This initiative is just one of the ways the Government is working to support families in Rangitikei and across New Zealand.

“Making early childhood education more affordable is a key part of our broader commitment to improving outcomes for families and children. We are determined to keep delivering on this promise,” says Ms Redmayne.

“Families can register for FamilyBoost today by visiting ird.govt.nz/FamilyBoost, and those in need of assistance are encouraged to contact my office for help.”

