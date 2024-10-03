FamilyBoost Payments Make ECE More Affordable

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Parents and caregivers are now able to claim for FamilyBoost, which provides low-to-middle-income families with young children payments to help them meet early childhood education (ECE) costs.

“FamilyBoost is one of the ways we are supporting families with young children who are struggling with the cost of living, by helping make ECE costs more affordable. It will make a difference to more than 100,000 Kiwi families – that’s 140,000 Kiwi kids,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Eligible families will be reimbursed for 25 per cent of their ECE costs up to a maximum of $75 a week, paid quarterly.

“Families simply need to register for FamilyBoost in myIR and submit their ECE invoices to Inland Revenue. Claims can be submitted now for fees invoiced during the 1 July to 30 September 2024 quarter.

“We know from hearing from parents and caregivers that the extra support will mean a little less stress when the rent or the next mortgage payment falls due or when they are shopping for groceries.

“FamilyBoost will provide real relief for struggling families. It’s cash for families with young children, straight into their bank accounts, so they can choose how they use it.”

Inland Revenue aims to make FamilyBoost payments within 15 business days.

