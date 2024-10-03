Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

FamilyBoost Payments Make ECE More Affordable

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Parents and caregivers are now able to claim for FamilyBoost, which provides low-to-middle-income families with young children payments to help them meet early childhood education (ECE) costs.

“FamilyBoost is one of the ways we are supporting families with young children who are struggling with the cost of living, by helping make ECE costs more affordable. It will make a difference to more than 100,000 Kiwi families – that’s 140,000 Kiwi kids,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Eligible families will be reimbursed for 25 per cent of their ECE costs up to a maximum of $75 a week, paid quarterly.

“Families simply need to register for FamilyBoost in myIR and submit their ECE invoices to Inland Revenue. Claims can be submitted now for fees invoiced during the 1 July to 30 September 2024 quarter.

“We know from hearing from parents and caregivers that the extra support will mean a little less stress when the rent or the next mortgage payment falls due or when they are shopping for groceries.

“FamilyBoost will provide real relief for struggling families. It’s cash for families with young children, straight into their bank accounts, so they can choose how they use it.”

Inland Revenue aims to make FamilyBoost payments within 15 business days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 