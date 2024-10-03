Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

South Pacific Defence Meeting Fosters Collaboration

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Defence

This week’s South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM) has concluded with a renewed commitment to regional security of all types, Defence Minister Judith Collins says.

Defence Ministers and senior civilian and military officials from Australia, Chile, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Tonga gathered in Auckland to discuss defence and security cooperation in the South Pacific.

“We all want to see regional security, and that means protecting our maritime areas, improving the effectiveness of our Defence Forces and adapting to the impacts of climate change,” Ms Collins says.

“The South Pacific is our home. We all benefit from working together and sharing knowledge to support a secure, stable and prosperous region.

“This year’s meeting further fostered the spirit of collaboration among trusted partners.

“Members shared their views on security challenges, as well as the role of emerging technology, in responding to these challenges, and collective approaches to improving the effectiveness of the region’s Defence Forces.”

“Members agreed on the importance of working with civilian agencies when it comes to supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, and in the areas of combating maritime security threats such as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing and transnational organised crime.

“These are issues that have significant impact on many South Pacific nations which, like New Zealand, have large Exclusive Economics Zones.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

SPDMM member countries discussed approaches to non-traditional security challenges, where South Pacific militaries have come together in response to regional security challenges, and co-deploying to help communities recover from cyclones, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, bushfire and floods.

“SPDMM is a unique dialogue and coordination platform that enables collective action and leadership among South Pacific Nations. In a region this size it is vital we work together on our shared challenges with our shared values,” Ms Collins says.

“It has been an absolute honour to host SPDMM 2024 in Auckland and I wish Chile all the best for SPDMM 2025.”

A full summary of key outcomes from the 2024 South Pacific Defence Ministers meeting can be found in the Joint Communique.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 