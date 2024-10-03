Govt Has Made Up A Cost Crisis To Justify Cuts

Te Whatu Ora’s financials from the last year show the Government has manufactured a financial crisis to justify making cuts that are already affecting patient care.

“More than $500 million of Te Whatu Ora’s deficit was caused by Cabinet deciding not to transfer funds put aside for pay equity for nurses, midwives and allied health staff,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“When National ministers were claiming the Te Whatu Ora board were fiscally illiterate, ministers knew they had caused the financial challenges themselves.

“They used this distortion to justify $1.4 billion in health cuts.

“The actual crisis here is that staff and services are being cut and patients are not getting the healthcare they deserve.”

Documents requested by Labour have been received by the Health Select Committee but are not yet public. These documents provide an important context on the contribution of staffing costs to the deficit.

“I sought for the committee to release these documents last week. Unfortunately, that request has been blocked by the Chair.

Today’s Quarterly Performance Report on the health system shows more people waiting too long for specialist appointments under the National Government than Labour.

“Dr Reti can’t claim meaningful improvement, when more people are waiting too long for specialist appointments than last financial year. (page 11)

“Over three of the last four quarters, the number of people waiting more than four months for a procedure increased from the corresponding quarter last year. (Page 13).

“Childhood immunisation has not improved despite considerable focus from both governments. (page 7)

