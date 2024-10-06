Fast-track To Boost Renewable Electricity

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Energy

The Fast-track Approvals Bill will list 22 renewable electricity projects with a combined capacity of 3 Gigawatts, which will help secure a clean, reliable and affordable supply of electricity across New Zealand, Energy Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The Government has a goal of doubling New Zealand’s renewable electricity generation. The 22 renewable electricity projects listed for fast-track will help us achieve that ambition and bolster New Zealand’s energy security,” Mr Brown says.

Electrifying New Zealand’s economy is a key part of the Government’s plan to grow our economy and reduce emissions to achieve Net Zero 2050.

“Enabling investment in the infrastructure we need for key technologies like solar, wind and hydro will help ensure businesses and households have access to abundant, reliable, and affordable electricity.

“In recent months New Zealand have seen some of the highest electricity prices in the world. Continuing on this course is not sustainable. It is why we are taking action by listing these 22 solar, wind, and hydro projects throughout the country, along with two significant Transpower infrastructure projects.

“These projects will help New Zealand meet our immediate goals of generating more electricity, and help longer term as our cars, buses, trains, ferries, and manufacturers are increasingly powered by the wind, water, and the sun.

“If all of these projects were to proceed, then New Zealand’s electricity generation capacity would increase by almost 30 per cent. This would significantly boost our energy security.”

Projects to be listed include:

7 wind farms (including re-powering of existing windfarms to increase their generation)

10 solar farms

5 hydro schemes (including reconsenting of existing generation)

2 Transpower energy infrastructure projects – including replacement of the critical Cook Strait electricity cable

“The Government has accepted the renewable electricity projects recommended by the Advisory Group. However, the Fast-track Approvals Bill will enable further projects to use this fast track approval process and we encourage generators to put forward further projects once the legislation is in place,” Mr Brown says.

“Including these projects in the fast-track approvals process means we can get renewable energy projects underway at a much faster pace to deliver the abundant and affordable electricity we need to power our low-emissions future.”

Notes:

New Zealand currently has around 10 Gigawatts of electricity generation capacity.

Projects will become eligible for fast track through one of two ways – either through a referral by the Minister for Infrastructure, in consultation with other relevant portfolio ministers, or by being listed as a project in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Bill. This announcement relates to projects listed in Schedule 2.

Projects for listing will be reflected at a later stage of the Bill’s development, before it passes into law later this year.

A list of the 22 projects, and two Transpower infrastructure projects listed for fast-track is here.

