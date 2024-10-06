Fast Track List Reveals Govt’s Backroom Deals

The coalition Government’s backroom deals with coal and ironsand mining companies have finally been revealed – and it’s not pretty.

“The coalition Government has just confirmed a line-up of projects that could wreak havoc on our natural environment,” Labour’s acting environment spokesperson David Parker said.

“The list includes previously rejected projects like Trans-Tasman Resources’ seabed mining and the Waitaha Hydro Project – both rejected for their adverse effects on the environment.

“It's now clear why the Government has hidden this list for so long.

"We’ve seen worrying cases like the Ōhinemuri River turning orange due to arsenic from an old mine. Dozens of other contaminated sites, many from mining, are still waiting to be cleaned up at the cost of New Zealanders, not the polluters.

“More than 100 projects were approved under Labour’s version of fast track without overriding environmental laws. This included projects for renewable energy, transmission, housing, roads and retirement villages.

“This time it is different – environmental protections under the Resource Management Act, the Conservation Act, the Wildlife Act and the Mining Act can and will be overridden. There is no credible explanation for conferring those wide powers to override those Acts.

“This backwards move is irresponsible, and will undermine our clean-green reputation, which underlies the premium price New Zealand gets for our milk and meat exports.

“The tens of thousands of New Zealanders who marched in protest against the Fast Track Bill are right to be disappointed,” David Parker said.

