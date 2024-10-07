Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand Marks Anniversary Of 7 October

Monday, 7 October 2024, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters are renewing New Zealand’s calls for restraint and de-escalation, on the first anniversary of the 7 October terrorist attacks on Israel.

“New Zealand was horrified by the monstrous actions of Hamas against Israel a year ago today,” Mr Luxon says.

“Then, as now, we remain appalled by Hamas’ brutality and the taking of hostages.”

“Hamas’ terrorist attack set in motion an absolutely unacceptable cycle of violence and human suffering,” Mr Peters says.

“We continue to reiterate that a ceasefire, endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, is the best way to protect civilians on all sides.

“New Zealand also renews its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages by Hamas.”

“New Zealand remains concerned by the escalating hostilities across the Middle East”, Mr Luxon says.

“We again call for restraint, the protection of civilians, and the upholding of international humanitarian law by all parties.”

© Scoop Media

