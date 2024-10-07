ACT Marks A Year Since Attack On Israel

The following is a statement from ACT MP Simon Court.

Today we mark one year since the massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023. ACT joins the families of those killed, including members of the Jewish community in New Zealand, in a moment of grief for the innocent lives lost.

October 7 was not a legitimate act of war, but an act of terrorism targeting peaceful civilians. Peaceful people have the right to live free from fear and violence, and everyone has the right to call a part of the world home.

New Zealand must stand with Israel, demand the release of the hostages, and condemn those who use their people as human shields for their medieval behaviours and beliefs.

Hamas in Gaza, their allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and others in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq have fired thousands of rockets and drones toward Israel in the past year. These terror organisations are supported and funded by the Islamic Republic of Iran through their vicious fundamentalist Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp which has also fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel.

As Israel seeks to defend the rights of its citizens with military action, there has understandably been intense international scrutiny and grief over loss of life. However, we must remember what is at stake for Israel's people. To deny Israel the right to defend itself would be to support a campaign of extermination against Jewish people in the Middle East.

In New Zealand we have seen activists and politicians make excuses for the atrocities of October 7. We have seen a Green Party MP promote a 'glory to the martyrs' event marking today's anniversary. Jewish New Zealanders fear for their place in a society that mainstreams a propaganda campaign with the end goal of the destruction of Israel.

As the sun rises in Tel Aviv, ACT calls on all parties to condemn terrorism and share in the mourning with Jewish communities in New Zealand, Israel, and around the world on this day.

