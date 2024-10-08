Suze Redmayne: Funding Boost For Palmerston North ED Great News For Rangitīkei

Comment from Suze Redmayne – MP for Rangitīkei to add to those from Hon Dr Shane Reti:

“The $6 million funding boost to improve ED services at Palmerston North Hospital is outstanding news for Rangitīkei and a significant step towards ensuring that local families and individuals can access the critical care they need without unnecessary delays.

“It was great to be with the Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti at Palmerston North Hospital this morning as he delivered the news to staff and commended them for the progress they’ve already made in reducing ED wait times. He highlighted how this new package of initiatives will provide them with even more tools to continue building on that success.

“Effective patient flow and shorter wait times will mean quicker treatments and better outcomes for patients. It's about providing peace of mind and confidence in our local healthcare system, especially in times of emergency.

“This funding will also help to ease some of the pressure on our hardworking healthcare professionals, enabling them to continue delivering the excellent care they are known for. It’s a win for the health of our region.”

