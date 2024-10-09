Freshwater Farm Plan Rollout Set To Be Paused By End Of Year

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister for the Environment

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Coalition Government is restoring confidence to the rural sector by pausing the rollout of freshwater farm plans while changes are made to ensure the system is affordable and more practical for farmers and growers, Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“Freshwater farm plans support farmers and growers in managing freshwater risks and the environmental effects of farming, but the current system has not been cost effective or fit for purpose,” said Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“Last month, we advised the sector of the Coalition Government’s intention to make a minor change to the Resource Management Act (RMA) to implement this pause,” says Mr Hoggard.

“We intend to table an amendment paper to the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill to pause the rollout of freshwater farm plans in the regions where freshwater farm plan regulations have taken effect.

“This change would come into effect on the passing of the Bill, which is expected before the end of the year.

“Thousands of farmers around the country have been facing a ticking clock to get farm plans drawn up and certified. Pausing the requirement will provide certainty for farmers and growers, particularly for those in the areas where the first freshwater farm plans were going to be due in February 2025, in Southland and Waikato.”

The Coalition Government is also working with Environment Southland and Waikato Regional Council to ensure farmers in these areas who are subject to regional farm planning requirements do not have to double up on any of their compliance requirements.

Minister McClay says, “We want freshwater farm plans to help farmers meet international market demands and acknowledge the good work many farmers are already doing, not hold them back. Removing obstacles is a key focus in our work to support the primary sector, and we will continue to help and celebrate the industries – not hinder them.”

“The Government has moved swiftly to improve resource management laws and reduce costs for farmers.

“This is just one part of our plan to get Wellington out of farming and free up farmers to do what they do best – sustainably produce the safe, high-quality, food and fiber that demanded by international markets.”

