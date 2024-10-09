Plunket To Help Increase Childhood Vaccination Rates

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello have announced a pilot to increase childhood immunisations, by training the Whānau Āwhina Plunket workforce as vaccinators in locations where vaccine coverage is particularly low.

The Government is investing up to $1 million for Health New Zealand to partner with Whānau Āwhina Plunket to train its workforce and establish immunisation services at up to 27 sites across the country.

Dr Reti says this is an important step in reducing the barriers to getting children immunised, helping to achieve the Government’s target of 95 per cent of children being fully vaccinated at 24 months.

“A key part of our plan to increase childhood immunisations is expanding the workforce able to deliver vaccinations, including midwives and pharmacies, so people can access vaccinations wherever they go to get healthcare,” Dr Reti says.

“With existing clinical infrastructure and professional networks, Whānau Āwhina Plunket is perfectly placed to put this funding to use and start vaccinating children very soon. For example Whangārei, the first site, expects to be able to deliver childhood immunisations by the end of 2024.”

Ms Costello, in her capacity as Associate Health Minister for maternity health, says Whānau Āwhina Plunket nurses are specialist health professionals who play an essential part in supporting women and families in the first days and weeks of a new baby’s life.

“Plunket is already supporting whānau to make informed decisions around immunisation, alongside the other services they provide to parents and families around the birth of their child,” says Ms Costello.

“The pilot will allow for Plunket to deliver vaccinations alongside in-clinic Well Child visits, at dedicated immunisation clinics, at community events and eventually in homes.

“It’s natural step for Plunket to work alongside colleagues and partners, including Hauora Māori partners, Pacific providers, general practice and pharmacists to make it easy for parents to get their children vaccinated.”

This initiative to boost the vaccination workforce is in addition to the $50 million investment over two years for Hauora Māori providers to deliver additional vaccinations, and thereby lift immunisation rates.

