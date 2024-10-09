Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Plunket To Help Increase Childhood Vaccination Rates

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti
Minister of Health
Hon Casey Costello
Associate Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello have announced a pilot to increase childhood immunisations, by training the Whānau Āwhina Plunket workforce as vaccinators in locations where vaccine coverage is particularly low.

The Government is investing up to $1 million for Health New Zealand to partner with Whānau Āwhina Plunket to train its workforce and establish immunisation services at up to 27 sites across the country.

Dr Reti says this is an important step in reducing the barriers to getting children immunised, helping to achieve the Government’s target of 95 per cent of children being fully vaccinated at 24 months.

“A key part of our plan to increase childhood immunisations is expanding the workforce able to deliver vaccinations, including midwives and pharmacies, so people can access vaccinations wherever they go to get healthcare,” Dr Reti says.

“With existing clinical infrastructure and professional networks, Whānau Āwhina Plunket is perfectly placed to put this funding to use and start vaccinating children very soon. For example Whangārei, the first site, expects to be able to deliver childhood immunisations by the end of 2024.”

Ms Costello, in her capacity as Associate Health Minister for maternity health, says Whānau Āwhina Plunket nurses are specialist health professionals who play an essential part in supporting women and families in the first days and weeks of a new baby’s life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Plunket is already supporting whānau to make informed decisions around immunisation, alongside the other services they provide to parents and families around the birth of their child,” says Ms Costello.

“The pilot will allow for Plunket to deliver vaccinations alongside in-clinic Well Child visits, at dedicated immunisation clinics, at community events and eventually in homes.

“It’s natural step for Plunket to work alongside colleagues and partners, including Hauora Māori partners, Pacific providers, general practice and pharmacists to make it easy for parents to get their children vaccinated.”

This initiative to boost the vaccination workforce is in addition to the $50 million investment over two years for Hauora Māori providers to deliver additional vaccinations, and thereby lift immunisation rates.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 