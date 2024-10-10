Minister To Co-chair Carbon Market Negotiations At COP29

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will chair negotiations on carbon markets at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) alongside Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and Environment, Grace Fu.

“Climate change is a global challenge, and it’s important for countries to be enabled to work together and support each other in the transition to a low emission, net zero future,” Mr Watts says.

“To support cooperation and unlock financial investment, Minister Fu and I have been asked to co-chair negotiations that will finalise details for how countries can cooperate on carbon markets under the Paris Agreement. Having credible, high integrity, and transparent carbon markets are good for countries, consumers, and the climate as they encourage direct investment towards reducing emissions.

“It is an honour to be selected as one of the eight Ministerial representatives from among 195 countries to chair these negotiations. It recognises New Zealand and Singapore’s expertise in carbon markets and emissions pricing mechanisms, and the Government’s work to restore credibility in our domestic carbon market, the Emissions Trading Scheme.”

The UN Climate Change system drives global action to reduce the impacts of climate change through the implementation of the Paris Agreement. These meetings also allow businesses and civil society to engage on climate solutions and navigating the economic transition.

COP29 will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11-22 November 2024. Ministers Watts and Fu will engage with their counterparts in preparation for the meeting to ensure smooth negotiations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

