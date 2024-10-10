Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Departure From Reality: ACT Slams Backdown On Wellington Airport Share Sale

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT’s Finance spokesperson Todd Stephenson is slamming Wellington City Council after this afternoon’s vote to stop the sale of its 34% stake in Wellington Airport.

“Today’s decision is a complete departure from reality. Wellington’s infrastructure is failing, rates are through the roof, and the Council’s debt ceiling is about to burst, yet the council is stuck playing sharemarket games,” says Mr Stephenson.

“There is no good reason for a council to partially own an airport.

“Councils must focus on delivering the basic public services they are responsible for: making sure roads are maintained, water systems work, and buses run on time. Instead, Wellington’s council is forcing higher rates onto its residents and exposing them to an unacceptable level of risk by having so much money locked up in one asset.

“As the Council was making its decision today, brown wastewater was literally spewing into the harbour. If that isn’t sending a clear enough message to councillors about how misplaced their priorities are, then next year’s local body elections can’t come soon enough.”

