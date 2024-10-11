Govt Broadly Accepts Royal Commission Findings

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

The Government has broadly accepted the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care whilst continuing to consider and respond to its recommendations.

“It is clear the Crown utterly failed thousands of brave New Zealanders. As a society and as the State we should have done better. This Government is determined to do better,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“We broadly accept the findings of the report. Further work is required to respond to those findings that are legal in nature. In the meantime, we are focused on delivering a considered and comprehensive response to the recommendations.”

The Government is currently working through the 138 recommendations and the 95 recommendations from the 2021 interim report on redress.

“Since the tabling of Whanaketia on 24 July, we acknowledged some children and young people experienced torture at the Lake Alice Unit and set up urgent financial assistance to those survivors who are terminally ill.

“A Crown Response Office has also been established to drive the Government’s ongoing response and the Prime Minister will publicly apologise to abuse in care survivors in Parliament on 12 November,” Ms Stanford says.

“The abuse perpetuated on survivors for decades is a debt that can never be repaid. I acknowledge the Royal Commission process has spanned six years and survivors would like to see action. The recommendations are complex and it’s important they are considered carefully and respectfully.”

