Sluggish Economy Means Struggles Ahead For Kiwis

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

While today’s inflation numbers are good news for Kiwis, there are still struggles ahead with rising rents, rates, insurance and high unemployment.

“Inflation is at 2.2 percent, but the rest of the economy is sluggish,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“The Reserve Bank was already on track to get inflation back into the target band. However, non-tradable inflation is still high. Rents are up 4.5 percent, local authority rates and payments are up 12.2 percent.

“Skilled workers are leaving the country in droves, and with cuts to the apprenticeship boost, the workers to fill the gaps simply won’t exist.

“New Zealand continues to grapple with a growing infrastructure deficit that has been generations in the making. If the Government was truly serious about tackling it, you would think having a skilled workforce would be critical.

“Nicola Willis wants to take credit for getting inflation down. She should take responsibility for these statistics as well:

  • Net New Zealand citizen migration has never been higher at 56,100
  • There are 10,000 fewer people working in construction than when this Government took over
  • 22,000 more people are on Job Seeker Benefit

“This Government’s decisions have led to a stagnant economy with fewer jobs,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
