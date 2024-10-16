Bipartisan Agreement On Outdated Marriage Law

Changes to outdated relationships legislation has passed its third reading giving family violence survivors the power to quickly dissolve abusive marriages.

“The Family Proceedings (Dissolution for Family Violence) Amendment Bill updates our marriage laws to remove the requirement to wait two years for a divorce in cases of family violence,” Dr Deborah Russell said.

“This is an important step towards helping people with violent partners to leave their relationships and removes a source of power that abusers can retain over their victims even after separation.”

The Member’s Bill was first introduced by former Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark, with Deborah Russell now seeing the legalisation through the House.

“I think this is an important milestone for all parties. It shows we can work together when it’s clear there is an issue that we can solve together - putting politics aside for the betterment of New Zealanders’ safety.

“This Bill also highlights the need for a much more thorough review of our divorce law so that it fits with modern realities. Our current law dates to 1980, and more than forty years later we have a very different way of forming and dissolving relationships,” Deborah Russell said.

