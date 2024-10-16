Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bipartisan Agreement On Outdated Marriage Law

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 5:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Changes to outdated relationships legislation has passed its third reading giving family violence survivors the power to quickly dissolve abusive marriages.

“The Family Proceedings (Dissolution for Family Violence) Amendment Bill updates our marriage laws to remove the requirement to wait two years for a divorce in cases of family violence,” Dr Deborah Russell said.

“This is an important step towards helping people with violent partners to leave their relationships and removes a source of power that abusers can retain over their victims even after separation.”

The Member’s Bill was first introduced by former Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark, with Deborah Russell now seeing the legalisation through the House.

“I think this is an important milestone for all parties. It shows we can work together when it’s clear there is an issue that we can solve together - putting politics aside for the betterment of New Zealanders’ safety.

“This Bill also highlights the need for a much more thorough review of our divorce law so that it fits with modern realities. Our current law dates to 1980, and more than forty years later we have a very different way of forming and dissolving relationships,” Deborah Russell said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 