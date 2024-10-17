ASA Declares Hobson’s Pledge Advertising Misleading And Socially Irresponsible

Te Pāti Māori Co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer welcome today’s ruling from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which found that a Hobson's Pledge advertisement regarding customary marine titles was misleading and socially irresponsible.

The two-page wraparound ad, published in The New Zealand Herald, suggested that nearly the entire coastline of Aotearoa is under threat of being awarded to Māori through customary marine titles, implying that this would lead to widespread restrictions on public beach access.

The ASA upheld more than 650 complaints, stating that Hobson's Pledge’s claims were materially misleading and failed to substantiate their arguments. The Board also recognised that the advertisement unnecessarily perpetuated fear, further marginalising Māori.

“This is exactly the kind of divisive and racist rhetoric that has no place in Aotearoa,” says Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Hobson's Pledge is playing on misinformation to sow fear and division. This campaign feeds into the age-old tactic of pitting Pākehā against Māori in an attempt to undermine Māori rights that are legally recognised, culturally significant, and protected under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“The ruling highlights what we already knew—that this ad was not only misleading but also socially irresponsible on the part of Hobson’s Pledge and NZME,” said Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“NZME and advertising outlets must take responsibility for the content they publish and promote, especially when it is harmful to Māori and perpetuates dangerous narratives."

“It is everyone’s duty to stop giving a platform to this kind of fear-based, racist, and misleading propaganda. It must continue to be called out for what it is,” Waititi said.

“Te Pāti Māori stands strong in protecting the rights of tangata whenua and upholding our responsibilities as kaitiaki. It’s time for all of Aotearoa to stand with us in rejecting these damaging and deceptive campaigns.”

“As we have demanded, NZME must now apologise to all tangata whenua across its platforms. It must apologise to all staff, their standards must be reviewed and there must be a commitment to the protection of tangata whenua,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“This ruling is a win for the truth and a reminder of our collective duty to honour Te Tiriti. This is the type of rhetoric this government continues to embolden.

“Te Pāti Māori will continue to fight for a future where Māori rights are respected, and all New Zealanders understand the truth about our shared history and our collective path forward,” she said.

