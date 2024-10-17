Instrumental Change For NZSO Board

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Three new members are being appointed to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Board to help ensure it’s focused on bringing value to New Zealanders, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“The trio of new members, James Christmas, Karyn Rachtman and Susannah Robinson, have expertise across fundraising, philanthropy, Crown governance, sector experience and revenue generation.

“James Christmas is a barrister based in Auckland with a background in government and the arts, which will be an asset to the NZSO.

“Karyn Rachtman is a highly experienced music supervisor for iconic film soundtracks. She is a passionate advocate of New Zealand talent which makes her a natural fit for New Zealand’s premier orchestra.

“Susannah Robinson is highly accomplished in fundraising, philanthropy and governance, both in New Zealand and abroad. Susannah’s governance experience in arts and culture has recently included her role as a trustee for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation.

“I would like to acknowledge the outgoing members, Claire Szabó and Hon Chris Finlayson KC, for the crucial roles they have played on the Board during their terms.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

