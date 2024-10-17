Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Instrumental Change For NZSO Board

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Three new members are being appointed to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Board to help ensure it’s focused on bringing value to New Zealanders, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“The trio of new members, James Christmas, Karyn Rachtman and Susannah Robinson, have expertise across fundraising, philanthropy, Crown governance, sector experience and revenue generation.

“James Christmas is a barrister based in Auckland with a background in government and the arts, which will be an asset to the NZSO.

“Karyn Rachtman is a highly experienced music supervisor for iconic film soundtracks. She is a passionate advocate of New Zealand talent which makes her a natural fit for New Zealand’s premier orchestra.

“Susannah Robinson is highly accomplished in fundraising, philanthropy and governance, both in New Zealand and abroad. Susannah’s governance experience in arts and culture has recently included her role as a trustee for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation.

“I would like to acknowledge the outgoing members, Claire Szabó and Hon Chris Finlayson KC, for the crucial roles they have played on the Board during their terms.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 