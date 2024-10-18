Canada's Dairy Protection Must Be Cracked Wide Open

ACT is backing New Zealand negotiators to crack open hard-fought Canadian market access for New Zealand dairy exports, as agreed to in the CPTPP. Today the Government triggered compulsory negotiations over Canada's failure to honour the CPTPP and seek compensation for our world-best exporters.

“Restricting imports of New Zealand dairy products not only makes Canadian consumers worse off, it is also a betrayal of the long-standing friendship between our two countries,” says ACT Trade Spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“Free trade benefits Canadians by giving consumers choice of a wider range of products and fostering competition, which ultimately reduces prices. It also benefits Canadian businesses that produce products that New Zealanders want to buy. But free trade must go both ways.

“To Canadian farmers concerned about competition, I encourage you to look at New Zealand’s experience. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a New Zealand farmer who wants to reverse the market liberalisation reforms of the 1980s.

“Opening New Zealand up to the world unleashed our economy, creating a generation of farmers that are the most efficient and innovative in the world.

“Canada faces many of the same challenges as New Zealand. The ACT Party urges their Government to focus its time and resources on addressing those, rather than undermining our relationship for a cause that is actively making Canadians worse off.”

