New Members Appointed To NZ On Air Board

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Media

& Communications

Brett Banner and Philip Crump have been appointed to the NZ On Air Board, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“I am delighted to appoint two members who bring such fantastic media skills and experience.

“Mr Banner has a strong commercial and accounting background which will be a great asset to NZ On Air. He has an extensive knowledge of the entity having been an independent member of the NZ On Air Audit and Risk Committee for many years.

“Mr Crump brings a strong background in media, having recently been an editor for Newstalk ZB Plus. He has a background as a lawyer and substantial knowledge of commercial contracts, financing, and the broadcasting sector.

“I would like to acknowledge outgoing board member John McCay for his service on the NZ On Air Board whose term has come to an end.”

© Scoop Media

