Government Praises Important Progress On East Coast Clean-Up

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

Important progress is being made on cleaning-up and strengthening resilience in the Tairāwhiti region, 18 months on from the devastating weather events in 2023, Forestry Minister Todd McClay said today.

To date the Government has committed $110 million resulting in approximately 440,000 tonnes of slash and debris being removed from Tairāwhiti.

“I want to acknowledge the significant impact on the region and local people and praise the clean-up efforts of all those involved. There is strong momentum and coordination of work in the region across local and central government, and the Forestry and Agriculture sectors in addressing the impacts of last year’s cyclones,” Mr McClay says.

In response to Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in January and February 2023, the previous Government initiated the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. It resulted in 49 recommendations to both reduce risk and strengthen resilience in the region.

“This Government is focused on delivering tangible outcomes through the recently established Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group and Gisborne District Council-led Transition Advisory Group.

“The Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group made up of forestry owners, farming interests, Māori landowners and council officials, is working to accelerate the clean-up in the region, remove debris and sediment, address the legacy issue of wood that poses future risk and help to implement best practice for forestry.

“The Gisborne District Council-led Transition Advisory Group is working together to support landowners make the changes required to a more sustainable land-use.

“Central government will continue to stay closely engaged in regionally led initiatives through existing work programmes. This will ensure efforts to align with Government priorities and support the Crown’s Treaty relationships.”

“Forestry has an important role in Tairāwhiti, but it will be done differently in the future to ensure risks are well managed.

“The Government recognises the importance of the forestry sector to the regional economy. Proposed changes to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry will enable council to implement rules to ensure land use is appropriate, but also give certainty and confidence to the forestry sector.”

