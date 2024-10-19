Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Foreign Minister Completes Successful Visit To Thailand

Saturday, 19 October 2024, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters wrapped up a successful programme of engagements in Bangkok today, where he met with Thai political and business leaders.

“Thailand is an important economic and security partner for NewZealand. We are seriously focused on achieving our joint ambition of lifting our relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ by 2026,” Mr Peters says.

“High-level contact between our two countries is key to taking our relationship to the next level. That is why we have agreed to re-establish regular and substantial Foreign Minister consultations.

“We look forward to hosting Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in New Zealand for the first of these consultations in the coming months.”

While in Thailand, Mr Peters also met with Deputy PrimeMinister, and Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai political and business leaders, and NewZealand alumni. He also witnessed the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding between NewZealand and Thai businesses.

Thailand is the seventh member of ASEAN that Mr Peters has visited this year.

Mr Peters travels to Jakarta today to represent New Zealand at the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

